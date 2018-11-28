Matthew Brook
Matthew Brook Tracks
Dixit Dominus, HWV.232 (Dixt Dominus)
George Frideric Handel
The heavens are telling (The Creation)
Joseph Haydn
Rejoice in the Lord alway, Z.49 (Bell Anthem)
Henry Purcell
St John Passion - liturgical reconstruction Part 2
Johann Sebastian Bach
St John Passion - liturgical reconstruction Part 1
Johann Sebastian Bach
St John Passion - Johannespassion Bwv.245 - Part 2
Johann Sebastian Bach
St John Passion - Johannespassion Bwv.245 - Part 1
Johann Sebastian Bach
Es ist nun aus
Johann Christoph Bach
Cantata: Christen, ätzet diesen Tag, BWV 63 (Gott, Du Hast Es Wohl Gefüget)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Welt, gute Nacht (Es ist nun aus mit meinen Leben)
Johann Christoph Bach
Gloria (Dixit Dominus II)
Alessandro Scarlatti
Dixit Dominus - Psalm 110 HWV.232: Opening chorus
George Frideric Handel
The trumpet shall sound (Messiah)
George Frideric Handel
The heavens are telling the glory of God (The Creation)
Joseph Haydn
Fürchte dich nicht, BWV 228
Johann Christoph Bach
Hail, Bright Cecilia: Ode for St Cecilia's Day, Z.328
Henry Purcell
Let mine eyes run down with tears, Z.24
Henry Purcell
Et in Spiritum sanctum (Mass in B minor, BWV 232)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Dirge for Two Veterans (Dona nobis pacem)
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Der Freischutz (French Version, 1841) - Act 3
Carl Maria von Weber
Most beautiful appear (The Creation)
Michael Haydn
Dona nobis pacem - extracts
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Venus and Adonis
John Blow
Cantata No 63, 'Christen, ätzet diesen Tag'
Johann Sebastian Bach
The Creation: Part 1 Scene 1 - 'In the beginning'
Joseph Haydn
Fractos Corde
Joshua Urben, Nicholas Mulroy, Mhairi Lawson, Matthew Brook, Dunedin Consort & John Butt
Why Are You In Such A Hurry?
John Goldie-Scot, Matthew Brook, Nicholas Mulroy, Mhairi Lawson, Dunedin Consort & John Butt
Upcoming BBC Events
BBC Hoddinott Hall 2018-19: Sir Andrew Davis conducts L'enfance du Christ
BBC Hoddinott Hall, Cardiff
2019-02-15
15
Feb
2019
BBC Hoddinott Hall 2018-19: Sir Andrew Davis conducts L'enfance du Christ
BBC Hoddinott Hall, Cardiff
Past BBC Events
Proms 2017: Prom 49: Bach's St John Passion
Royal Albert Hall
2017-08-20
20
Aug
2017
Proms 2017: Prom 49: Bach's St John Passion
Royal Albert Hall
BBC SSO 2016-17 Season: Hear and Now - Birtwistle's The Last Supper
Glasgow City Halls
2017-01-14
14
Jan
2017
BBC SSO 2016-17 Season: Hear and Now - Birtwistle's The Last Supper
Glasgow City Halls
St David's Hall 2014-15: The Creation
St David's Hall, Cardiff
2015-05-08
8
May
2015
St David's Hall 2014-15: The Creation
19:30
St David's Hall, Cardiff
Proms 2011: Prom 73: Weber arr. Berlioz – Der Freischütz
Royal Albert Hall
2011-09-09
9
Sep
2011
Proms 2011: Prom 73: Weber arr. Berlioz – Der Freischütz
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2008: Prom 51 - Bach Day
Royal Albert Hall
2008-08-24
24
Aug
2008
Proms 2008: Prom 51 - Bach Day
Royal Albert Hall
