Bluebottle Kiss, sometimes seen as BBK, were an Australian guitar-based, indie rock band formed in 1993 by mainstay, Jamie Hutchings, on guitar and vocals. They have issued six albums, Higher Up the Firetrails (1995), Fear of Girls (1996), Patient (1999), Revenge Is Slow (2002), Come Across (2003) and Doubt Seeds (2006).

