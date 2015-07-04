Bobby MilitelloBorn 25 March 1950
Bobby Militello
1950-03-25
Bobby Militello Biography (Wikipedia)
Robert Philip Militello (born March 25, 1950) is an American jazz saxophonist and flautist who was a member of the Dave Brubeck Quartet.
