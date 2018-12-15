Finley QuayeBorn 25 March 1974
Finley Quaye
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqtlj.jpg
1974-03-25
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e6fbff56-aee6-4f80-8f6f-d8c345694074
Finley Quaye Biography (Wikipedia)
Finley Quaye (born 25 March 1974, Edinburgh, Scotland) is a Scottish musician. He won the 1997 Mobo Award for best reggae act, and the 1998 BRIT Award for Best Male Solo Artist.
Finley Quaye Tracks
Ultra Stimulation
Finley Quaye
Ultra Stimulation
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06pmd4y.jpglink
Ultra Stimulation
Last played on
Dice
Finley Quaye
Dice
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06pmd4y.jpglink
Dice
Last played on
Even After All
Finley Quaye
Even After All
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06pmd4y.jpglink
Even After All
Last played on
Your Love Gets Sweeter
Finley Quaye
Your Love Gets Sweeter
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06pmd4y.jpglink
Your Love Gets Sweeter
Last played on
Sunday Shining
Finley Quaye
Sunday Shining
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01btps1.jpglink
Sunday Shining
Last played on
For My Children's Love
Finley Quaye
For My Children's Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06pmd4y.jpglink
For My Children's Love
Last played on
Dice
Finley Quaye
Dice
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06pmd4y.jpglink
Dice
Last played on
