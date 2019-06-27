Joe EnglishBorn 7 February 1949
Joe English
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.30/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1949-02-07
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e6f94b0f-2ef6-4186-81fe-3e6209f9a253
Joe English Biography (Wikipedia)
Joe English (born February 7, 1949) is an American musician, vocalist and songwriter who, during the 1970s, played drums in Paul McCartney's band Wings and in the Southern Progressive Rock/Jazz group Sea Level, among others.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Joe English Tracks
Sort by
Listen to What the Man Said
Denny Laine
Listen to What the Man Said
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk1l.jpglink
Listen to What the Man Said
Last played on
Joe English Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist