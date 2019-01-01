BravoFormed 18 March 1984
Bravo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1984-03-18
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e6f3cd0d-1998-408d-9fd8-c765370af42d
Bravo Biography (Wikipedia)
Bravo (Russian: Бра́во) is a rock and roll band founded in 1983 in Moscow, Russia by guitarist Evgeny Havtan.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Bravo Tracks
Sort by
Bravo Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist