Xavier Díaz Latorre is a Spanish musician. Born in Barcelona in 1968, he studied at advanced level with Oscar Ghiglia at the Musikhochschule, Basel, graduating in 1993. His subsequent interest in early music led him to study the lute with Hopkinson Smith at the Schola Cantorum Basiliensis. He has completed several courses in choral conducting and a post-graduate course in orchestral conducting.

He has been awarded several international performance prizes in France and Spain.

Since 1995 he has been actively involved in the world of baroque opera, having participated in major productions such as Semele (Handel) at the Berlin State Opera with the Akademie für Alte Musik Berlin, conducted by René Jacobs; L'Orfeo (Monteverdi) at the Goldoni Theatre, Florence, the Théâtre de la Monnaie, Brussels, Covent Garden, London, the Grand Théâtre de Provence, Aix-en-Provence, the Théâtre des Champs-Élysées, Paris, and the BAM, New York City, again under René Jacobs but with Concerto Vocale; L’Orfeo again, but with Le Concert des Nations and Jordi Savall at the Teatro Real, Madrid and the Liceu, Barcelona; Solimano (Johann Adolph Hasse) at the Berlin and Dresden State Operas with Concerto Köln and René Jacobs; La Serva Padrona (Pergolesi) at the Philharmonie, Berlin and Ludwigsburg Palace with the Balthasar-Neumann-Ensemble and Thomas Hengelbrock; Dal Male il Bene (Marco Marazzoli and Antonio Maria Abbatini) at the Landestheater, Innsbruck with Concerto Vocale and Attilio Cremonesi; Don Chisciote della Mancia in Sierra Morena (Francesco Bartolomeo Conti) with the University of Salamanca Baroque Orchestra and Wieland Kuijken.