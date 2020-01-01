Arve Moen BergsetBorn 13 March 1972
Arve Moen Bergset
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.31.1/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1972-03-13
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e6f088eb-0293-421e-9442-769e365a1543
Arve Moen Bergset Biography (Wikipedia)
Arve Moen Bergset (born 13 March 1972) is a Norwegian traditional folk singer, hardanger fiddler, and classical violinist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Arve Moen Bergset Tracks
Sort by
Back to artist