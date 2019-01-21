Dilly Dally is a Canadian alternative rock band from Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The band consists of guitarist and vocalist Katie Monks, guitarist Liz Ball, bassist Jimmy Tony and drummer Benjamin Reinhartz.

The band released their debut album Sore on October 9, 2015 through Partisan Records and Buzz Records. The album was a longlisted nominee for the 2016 Polaris Music Prize, and a Juno Award nominee for Alternative Album of the Year at the Juno Awards of 2017. The single "Desire" was a SOCAN Songwriting Prize finalist in 2016, and their video for "Snakehead" was longlisted for the Prism Prize in 2017.

The band's second album, Heaven, was released in 2018.