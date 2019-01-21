Dilly Dally
Dilly Dally Biography (Wikipedia)
Dilly Dally is a Canadian alternative rock band from Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The band consists of guitarist and vocalist Katie Monks, guitarist Liz Ball, bassist Jimmy Tony and drummer Benjamin Reinhartz.
The band released their debut album Sore on October 9, 2015 through Partisan Records and Buzz Records. The album was a longlisted nominee for the 2016 Polaris Music Prize, and a Juno Award nominee for Alternative Album of the Year at the Juno Awards of 2017. The single "Desire" was a SOCAN Songwriting Prize finalist in 2016, and their video for "Snakehead" was longlisted for the Prism Prize in 2017.
The band's second album, Heaven, was released in 2018.
Dilly Dally Tracks
Marijuana
Dilly Dally
Marijuana
Marijuana
MJ
Dilly Dally
MJ
MJ
Sober Motel
Dilly Dally
Sober Motel
Sober Motel
Sober Motel (Radio 1 Session, 16th Oct 2018)
Dilly Dally
Sober Motel (Radio 1 Session, 16th Oct 2018)
Doom (Radio 1 Session, 16th Oct 2018)
Dilly Dally
Doom (Radio 1 Session, 16th Oct 2018)
I Feel Free
Dilly Dally
I Feel Free
I Feel Free
Desire
Dilly Dally
Desire
Desire
Gender Role (Radio 1 Session, 18 May 2016)
Dilly Dally
Gender Role (Radio 1 Session, 18 May 2016)
Desire (Radio 1 Session, 18 May 2016)
Dilly Dally
Desire (Radio 1 Session, 18 May 2016)
Desire (Radio 1 Session, 18 May 2016)
Next Gold (Radio 1 Session, 18 May 2016)
Dilly Dally
Next Gold (Radio 1 Session, 18 May 2016)
Next Gold (Radio 1 Session, 18 May 2016)
Know Yourself
Dilly Dally
Know Yourself
Know Yourself
The Touch (Radio 1 Session, 18 May 2016)
Dilly Dally
The Touch (Radio 1 Session, 18 May 2016)
The Touch (Radio 1 Session, 18 May 2016)
Snakehead
Dilly Dally
Snakehead
Snakehead
Ballin Chain
Dilly Dally
Ballin Chain
Ballin Chain
Purple Rage
Dilly Dally
Purple Rage
Purple Rage
