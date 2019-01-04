Shahid Ali Khan
Shahid Ali Khan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e6ec67b6-bd27-45ff-b2c6-ac06ba305c62
Shahid Ali Khan Biography (Wikipedia)
Shahid Ali Khan (Urdu: شاہد علی خان) is a Canada based singer in the Qawwali genre, a musical tradition that dates back over 700 years.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Shahid Ali Khan Tracks
Sort by
Yaara Dildara
Roach Killa
Yaara Dildara
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyhk.jpglink
Yaara Dildara
Last played on
Back to artist