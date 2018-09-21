Sofya GulyakRussian classical pianist
Sofya Gulyak
Sofya Gulyak Biography (Wikipedia)
Sofya Gulyak (born in Kazan, 1979) is a Russian classical pianist.
Gulyak studied at the Kazan State Conservatoire, Piano Academy Incontri col Maestro, and the Royal College of Music. In 2006 she won first prize in the Sigismund Thalberg International Piano Competition. In 2007 she won the William Kapell Competition and shared the Concorso F. Busoni second prize with Dinara Nadzhafova. Gulyak was the winner of the 2008 Washington International Competition of the Friday Morning Music Club, and also won ISANGYUN Competition 2008. In 2009, she won the 1st prize in the Leeds International Pianoforte Competition. She is the first female winner of the competition.
Sofya Gulyak Tracks
Piano Concerto No.2
Johannes Brahms
Piano Sonata No 6 in A major (4th mvt)
Sergei Prokofiev
Variations on a Theme of Corelli
Sergei Rachmaninov
Folk Tale, Op 26 No 1
Nikolai Karlovich Medtner
Easter Sonata, 1st mvt.
Fanny Mendelssohn
Piano sonata (Easter Sonata)
Fanny Mendelssohn
Chaconne
Sofia Gubaidulina
