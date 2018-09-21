Sofya Gulyak (born in Kazan, 1979) is a Russian classical pianist.

Gulyak studied at the Kazan State Conservatoire, Piano Academy Incontri col Maestro, and the Royal College of Music. In 2006 she won first prize in the Sigismund Thalberg International Piano Competition. In 2007 she won the William Kapell Competition and shared the Concorso F. Busoni second prize with Dinara Nadzhafova. Gulyak was the winner of the 2008 Washington International Competition of the Friday Morning Music Club, and also won ISANGYUN Competition 2008. In 2009, she won the 1st prize in the Leeds International Pianoforte Competition. She is the first female winner of the competition.