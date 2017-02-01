Jeff BuckleyBorn 17 November 1966. Died 29 May 1997
Jeff Buckley Biography (Wikipedia)
Jeffrey Scott Buckley (November 17, 1966 – May 29, 1997), raised as Scott Moorhead, was an American singer, songwriter and guitarist. After a decade as a session guitarist in Los Angeles, Buckley amassed a following in the early 1990s by playing cover songs at venues in Manhattan's East Village, such as Sin-é, gradually focusing more on his own material. After rebuffing much interest from record labels and his father Tim Buckley's manager Herb Cohen, he signed with Columbia, recruited a band, and recorded what would be his only studio album, Grace, in 1994.
Over the following three years, the band toured extensively to promote the album, including concerts in the U.S., Europe, Japan, and Australia. In 1996, they stopped touring and made sporadic attempts to record Buckley's second album in New York City with Tom Verlaine as producer.
In 1997, Buckley moved to Memphis, Tennessee, to resume work on the album, to be titled My Sweetheart the Drunk, recording many four-track demos while also playing weekly solo shows at a local venue. On May 29, 1997, while awaiting the arrival of his band from New York, he drowned during a spontaneous evening swim, fully clothed, in the Mississippi River when he was caught in the wake of a passing boat; his body was found on June 4.
- Jeff Buckley introduces the band in a rare and poignant interview (Music News 1994)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01bqln8.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01bqln8.jpg2017-03-04T11:06:00.000ZJeff Buckley on his career to date in a rare archive interview from 1994.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04vryx7
- Producer Steve Berkowitz chats to Ceryshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03lxmvy.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03lxmvy.jpg2016-03-08T15:12:00.000ZProducer Steve Berkowitz chats to Cerys about the new Jeff Buckley album You & I.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03lxmwm
