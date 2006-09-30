Rinken BandFormed 1977
Rinken Band (りんけんバンド) is an Okinawan band that helped popularize their homeland's musical forms and traditional Okinawan music starting in 1985, when their first hit, "Arigatou", was released.
Rinken Band was founded by Rinken Teruya, the son of well-known Okinawan folk music artist Rinsuke Teruya. The band fuses Okinawan folk music, pops, and celebratory eisā traditions to make ballads and dance tunes.
Rinken Band's most recent appearance in the United States was a concert in Oahu, Hawaii.[when?] They were featured at the annual Okinawan Festival of 2007.
