Lara MeldaBorn 16 December 1993
Lara Melda
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1993-12-16
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e6e5ac87-bd1e-4774-b497-4ff5bc336bb7
Lara Melda Biography (Wikipedia)
Lara Melda Ömeroğlu (born 16 December 1993), known professionally as Lara Melda, is a British-Turkish concert pianist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Lara Melda Tracks
Sort by
Ballade No.4 in F minor, Op.52
Frédéric Chopin
Ballade No.4 in F minor, Op.52
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdpx.jpglink
Ballade No.4 in F minor, Op.52
Ballade No.3 in A flat, Op.47
Frédéric Chopin
Ballade No.3 in A flat, Op.47
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdpx.jpglink
Ballade No.3 in A flat, Op.47
Ballade No.2 in B minor, S171
Franz Liszt
Ballade No.2 in B minor, S171
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfjg.jpglink
Ballade No.2 in B minor, S171
Ballade No.2 in F, Op.38
Frédéric Chopin
Ballade No.2 in F, Op.38
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdpx.jpglink
Ballade No.2 in F, Op.38
Ballade No.1 in G minor, Op.23
Frédéric Chopin
Ballade No.1 in G minor, Op.23
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdpx.jpglink
Ballade No.1 in G minor, Op.23
Le Carnaval Des Animaux
Camille Saint‐Saëns
Le Carnaval Des Animaux
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqpsb.jpglink
Le Carnaval Des Animaux
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 2018: Prom 3: BBC Young Musician 40th Anniversary
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/emmxp6
Royal Albert Hall
2018-07-15T16:19:32
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p06397lr.jpg
15
Jul
2018
Proms 2018: Prom 3: BBC Young Musician 40th Anniversary
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist