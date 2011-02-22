Devils Brigade
Devils Brigade
Devils Brigade Biography (Wikipedia)
The 1st Special Service Force (also called The Devil's Brigade, The Black Devils, The Black Devils' Brigade, and Freddie's Freighters), was an elite American-Canadian commando unit in World War II, under command of the United States Fifth Army. The unit was organized in 1942 and trained at Fort William Henry Harrison near Helena, Montana in the United States. The Force served in the Aleutian Islands, and fought in Italy, and southern France before being disbanded in December 1944.
The modern American and Canadian special operations forces trace their heritage to this unit. In 2013, the United States Congress passed a bill to award the 1st Special Service Force the Congressional Gold Medal.
Devils Brigade Tracks
I'm Moving Through
Devils Brigade
Last played on
Bridge of Gold
Devils Brigade
Last played on
Devil's Brigade (Album: Devil's Brigade)
Devils Brigade
Bridge of Gold (Album: Devil's Brigade)
Devils Brigade
Vampire Girl
Devils Brigade
Last played on
Vampire Girl (Album: Devil's Brigade)
Devils Brigade
