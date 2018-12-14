Sheila E.Born 12 December 1957
Sheila E.
1957-12-12
Sheila E. Biography
Sheila Cecelia Escovedo (born December 12, 1957), better known under the stage name Sheila E., is an American percussionist, singer, author, and actress. She began her career in the mid 1970s as a percussionist and singer for The George Duke Band. After leaving the group in 1983, Sheila began a successful solo career, starting with her critically acclaimed debut album, which included the career-defining song, "The Glamorous Life". She became a mainstream solo star in 1985 following the success of the singles, "The Belle of St. Mark", "Sister Fate", and "A Love Bizarre" with the last becoming one of her signature songs. She is commonly referred to as The Queen of Percussion.
Sheila E. Tracks
Sheila E. Tracks
Santa Baby
Sheila E.
Santa Baby
Santa Baby
Last played on
The Belle Of St Mark
Sheila E.
The Belle Of St Mark
The Belle Of St Mark
Last played on
This Glamorous Life
Sheila E.
This Glamorous Life
This Glamorous Life
Last played on
A Love Bizarre
Sheila E.
A Love Bizarre
A Love Bizarre
Last played on
America
Patti LaBelle
America
America
Last played on
Leader Of The Band (feat. The E Family and Prince)
Sheila E.
Leader Of The Band (feat. The E Family and Prince)
Leader Of The Band (feat. The E Family and Prince)
Last played on
Koo Koo
Sheila E.
Koo Koo
Koo Koo
Last played on
