Idir
1949
Idir Biography (Wikipedia)
Hamid Cheriet (in kabyle language Ḥamid Ceryat better known by his stage name Idir or Yidir) is an Algerian singer and musician born on October 25,1949 in Ath Yenni (Tizi Ouzou Province), Algeria.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
A Vava Inouva
A Vava Inouva
The Magnificent Six: Ridee / Guns Of The Magnificent Seven / Tara's Temper
SONG OF THE CHANTER/BETHAN'S DANCE
SONG OF THE CHANTER/BETHAN'S DANCE
Mémoires (Cfi_ 2)
Mémoires (Cfi_ 2)
Rolling Rosemount: Brelydian/Comb Your Hair And Curl It/Maurice Manley's Slide/Rolling In
The Pipers Of Roguery/The Hag At The Spinning Wheel
The Pipers of Roguery
The Pipers of Roguery
Zwit Rwit
Zwit Rwit
