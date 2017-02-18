Charles Previn (January 11, 1888 - September 21, 1973) was an American film composer who was highly active at Universal in Hollywood during the 1940s and 1950s. Before going to Hollywood, Previn had arranged music for over 100 Broadway productions.

Previn was born in Brooklyn. He graduated from Brooklyn High School and obtained a bachelor's degree from Cornell University in 1910. He obtained a master's degree from New York College of Music.

From 1936 to 1944, Previn was musical director at Universal, overseeing everything from horror pictures to Arabian Nights fantasies. He was the great-uncle of German-born composer, pianist, conductor André Previn and TV and film director Steve Previn (brothers). He died in Los Angeles, aged 85.