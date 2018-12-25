Heinrich SchiffBorn 18 November 1951. Died 23 December 2016
Heinrich Schiff
1951-11-18
Heinrich Schiff Biography (Wikipedia)
Heinrich Schiff (18 November 1951 – 23 December 2016) was an Austrian cellist and conductor.
String Quintet in C major, D 956 (2nd mvt)
Franz Schubert
Cello Sonata Op.69 1st movement - Allegro ma non tanto
Ludwig van Beethoven
Piano Trio No 1 in B major, Op 8 (3rd mvt)
Johannes Brahms
Cello Concerto in C Hob.VIIb - movement 3
Joseph Haydn
Cello Concerto in D major, Hob. 7b:2
Joseph Haydn
Piano Trio No 1 in B major, Op 8 (1st mvt)
Johannes Brahms
Overture in C major, D 591, 'In the Italian style'
Franz Schubert
Cello Concerto No.1 - last movement
Dmitri Shostakovich
Rondo in C major, K 373
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Overture in C major, D 951, 'In the Italian style'
Franz Schubert
Piano Trio in B flat major, Op 97, 'Archduke' (2nd mvt)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Concerto Grosso no 1
Alfred Schnittke
'Preludio' from the Concerto Grosso
Alfred Schnittke
Fantasy Pieces, Op.73
Robert Schumann
Concerto Grosso No.1: V. Rondo
Alfred Schnittke
Valse sentimentale, Op 51 No 6
Pyotr Tchaikovsky, Heinrich Schiff & Samuel Sanders
String Quintet in C, D.956
Franz Schubert
Cello Suite No.1 in G major, BWV1007: Prelude
Johann Sebastian Bach
String Quintet in C major, D 956 (4th mvt)
Franz Schubert
Cello Sonata in A, Op. 69
Ludwig van Beethoven
Quintet in C major D.956 for 2 violins, viola and 2 cellos
Franz Schubert
El Amor brujo (Ritual fire dance), arr. Piatigorsky for cello and piano
Samuel Sanders
Piano Trio in B flat major, Op 97, 'Archduke' (2nd mvt)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Cello Concerto No 1 in C major (1st mvt)
Joseph Haydn
Proms 2003: Prom 26
Royal Albert Hall
2003-08-07T16:31:11
7
Aug
2003
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1999: Prom 27
Royal Albert Hall
1999-08-06T16:31:11
6
Aug
1999
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1998: Prom 33
Royal Albert Hall
1998-08-12T16:31:11
12
Aug
1998
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1995: Prom 44
Royal Albert Hall
1995-08-25T16:31:11
25
Aug
1995
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1992: Prom 39
Royal Albert Hall
1992-08-21T16:31:11
21
Aug
1992
Royal Albert Hall
