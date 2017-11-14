Eddie DeLangeBorn 15 January 1904. Died 15 July 1949
Eddie DeLange
1904-01-15
Eddie DeLange Biography (Wikipedia)
Eddie DeLange (15 January 1904 – 15 July 1949) was an American bandleader and lyricist. Famous artists who recorded some of DeLange's songs include Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald, Louis Armstrong, Nat King Cole, Duke Ellington, and Benny Goodman.
Solitude in Transblucency
Duke Ellington
Solitude in Transblucency
Solitude in Transblucency
Do You Know What It Means (To Miss New Orleans)
Louis Armstrong
Do You Know What It Means (To Miss New Orleans)
Do You Know What It Means (To Miss New Orleans)
Solitude
Eddie DeLange
Solitude
Solitude
Flying Home
Lionel Hampton
Flying Home
Flying Home
