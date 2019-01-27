Academy of Ancient Music Chorus
Academy of Ancient Music Chorus
Biography (Wikipedia)
The Academy of Ancient Music (AAM) is a period-instrument orchestra based in Cambridge, England. Founded by harpsichordist Christopher Hogwood in 1973, it was named after a previous organisation of the same name of the 18th century. The musicians play on either original instruments or modern copies of instruments from the period of time the music was composed. They generally play Baroque and Classical music, though they have also played some new compositions for baroque orchestra in recent years.
The Academy's current Music Director is Richard Egarr.
Tracks
Requiem in D Minor K. 626 Introitus Requiem aeternum
Westminster Cathedral Choir
Requiem in D Minor K. 626 Introitus Requiem aeternum
Requiem in D Minor K. 626 Introitus Requiem aeternum
Johannespassion BWV.245 (Part 1 - excerpts)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Johannespassion BWV.245 (Part 1 - excerpts)
Johannespassion BWV.245 (Part 1 - excerpts)
The Indian Queen - Masque: Symphony and Trumpet Air 'Let loud renown'
Daniel Purcell
The Indian Queen - Masque: Symphony and Trumpet Air 'Let loud renown'
The Indian Queen - Masque: Symphony and Trumpet Air 'Let loud renown'
With Verdure Clad (The Creation)
Joseph Haydn
With Verdure Clad (The Creation)
With Verdure Clad (The Creation)
Ruht wohl, ihr heiligen Gebeine (St John Passion, Part II, No 39)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Ruht wohl, ihr heiligen Gebeine (St John Passion, Part II, No 39)
Ruht wohl, ihr heiligen Gebeine (St John Passion, Part II, No 39)
L'Anima del Filosofo (Orfeo ed Euridice) - Como il Foco allo Splendore
Joseph Haydn
L'Anima del Filosofo (Orfeo ed Euridice) - Como il Foco allo Splendore
L'Anima del Filosofo (Orfeo ed Euridice) - Como il Foco allo Splendore
Matthauspassion BWV.244 (1727): opening
Johann Sebastian Bach
Matthauspassion BWV.244 (1727): opening
Matthauspassion BWV.244 (1727): opening
St. John Passion - opening chorus
Academy of Ancient Music
St. John Passion - opening chorus
St. John Passion - opening chorus
Past BBC Events
Proms 2004: Prom 35
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2004: Prom 35
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2003: Prom 06
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2003: Prom 06
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2001: Prom 24
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2001: Prom 24
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1999: Prom 04
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1999: Prom 04
Royal Albert Hall
