Yukimi Eleanora Nagano (born 31 January 1982) is a Swedish singer and songwriter. Nagano was born and raised in Gothenburg, Sweden, to Japanese father, Yusuke Nagano, and Swedish-American mother, Joanne Brown. She is the vocalist for the Swedish electronic group Little Dragon.
