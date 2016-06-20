Hans ZimmerFilm score composer. Born 12 September 1957
Hans Zimmer Biography (Wikipedia)
Hans Florian Zimmer ( (listen); born 12 September 1957) is a German film score composer and record producer. Since the 1980s, he has composed music for over 150 films. His works include The Lion King, for which he won the Academy Award for Best Original Score in 1995, the Pirates of the Caribbean series, Interstellar, Gladiator, Inception, Dunkirk, and The Dark Knight Trilogy.
Zimmer spent the early part of his career in the United Kingdom before moving to the United States. He is the head of the film music division at DreamWorks studios and works with other composers through the company that he founded, Remote Control Productions, formerly known as Media Ventures. His studio in Santa Monica, California has an extensive range of computer equipment and keyboards, allowing demo versions of film scores to be created quickly.
Zimmer's works are notable for integrating electronic music sounds with traditional orchestral arrangements. He has received four Grammy Awards, three Classical BRIT Awards, two Golden Globes, and an Academy Award. He was also named on the list of Top 100 Living Geniuses, published by The Daily Telegraph.
- 'Planet Earth is maybe the most amazing thing I've ever been involved in' - Hans Zimmerhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04gwtvl.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04gwtvl.jpg2016-11-18T15:37:00.000ZThe celebrated film composer waxes eloquent about the BBC's Planet Earth II, joining us on the phone from his studio in LA.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04gwwqb
- Hans Zimmer: "I'm not getting a real day job just yet"https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03pz4l4.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03pz4l4.jpg2016-04-04T07:43:00.000ZSpine-tingling composer Hans Zimmer tells Chris about taking his music to the stage for the first ever time.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03pz4lm
- Hans Zimmer: The Importance Of A Soundtrackhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01gg1b1.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01gg1b1.jpg2013-09-12T05:00:00.000ZMary Anne asks Hans Zimmer just how important is the soundtrack to a movie? Hans is famous for his work on the Lion King, True Romance, Inception, Superman, and many, many others.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01gg1cm
- Hans Zimmer: How Important Is The Soundtrack To A Movie?https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01bsdp0.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01bsdp0.jpg2013-06-23T08:30:00.000ZHans Zimmer (The Lion King, Inception, Man Of Steel) reveals his soundtrack secrets.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01bsdp1
