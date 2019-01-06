Tift MerrittBorn 8 January 1975
Tift Merritt
1975-01-08
Tift Merritt Biography (Wikipedia)
Catherine Tift Merritt (born January 8, 1975) is an American singer-songwriter and musician. She has released seven studio albums, two for Lost Highway Records, two for Fantasy Records, and three for Yep Roc Records.
Tift Merritt Performances & Interviews
Tift Merritt performs live on Another Country with Ricky Ross live from the CCA in Glasgow as part of Celtic Connections
Tift Merritt - Good Hearted Man
Good Hearted Man
Ain't Looking Closely Today
I'll Be Home For Christmas
I can See Clearly Now
Broken
Another Country
Bramble Rose
Love Soldiers On
Proclamation Bones
My Boat
Dusty Old Man
Wait For Me
Something Came Over Me
Heartache Is An Uphill Climb
Plainest Thing
Supposed To Make You Happy
The Things That Everybody Does
Dusty Old Road
Wait For Me (Celtic Connections 2017)
Love Soldiers (Celtic Connections 2017)
Dusty Old Man (Celtic Connections 2017)
Good Hearted Man (Celtic Connections 2017)
Heartache Is An Uphill Climb (Celtic Connections 2017)
Eastern Light (Celtic Connections 2017)
