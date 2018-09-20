Eduard MörikeGerman Romantic poet, † 1875. Born 8 September 1804. Died 4 June 1875
Eduard Mörike
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1804-09-08
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e6dc6bd4-2b8a-4f49-aa91-b3650f9737a3
Eduard Mörike Biography (Wikipedia)
Eduard Friedrich Mörike (8 September 1804 – 4 June 1875) was a German Romantic poet and writer of novellas and novels.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Eduard Mörike Tracks
Sort by
8 songs from Morike lieder for voice and piano
Hugo Wolf
8 songs from Morike lieder for voice and piano
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br176.jpglink
8 songs from Morike lieder for voice and piano
Last played on
6 Songs (Op.107)
Robert Schumann
6 Songs (Op.107)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfz9.jpglink
6 Songs (Op.107)
Last played on
Mörike-Lieder, Volume 1: No. 12, Verborgenheit "Lass, o Welt, o lass" (Mäs
Hugo Wolf
Mörike-Lieder, Volume 1: No. 12, Verborgenheit "Lass, o Welt, o lass" (Mäs
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br176.jpglink
Mörike-Lieder, Volume 1: No. 12, Verborgenheit "Lass, o Welt, o lass" (Mäs
Last played on
Eduard Mörike Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist