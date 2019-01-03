Sara WatkinsFiddler. Born 8 June 1981
Sara Watkins
1981-06-08
Sara Watkins Biography (Wikipedia)
Sara Ullrika Watkins (born June 8, 1981) is an American singer-songwriter and fiddler. Watkins debuted in 1989 as fiddler and founding member of the progressive bluegrass group Nickel Creek along with her brother Sean and mandolinist Chris Thile. In addition to singing and fiddling, Watkins also plays the ukulele and the guitar, and also played percussion while touring with the Decemberists.
With Nickel Creek, Watkins released five studio albums, one compilation album, and seven singles. During the band's seven-year hiatus, Watkins released three solo albums: Sara Watkins and Sun Midnight Sun on Nonesuch Records and Young in All the Wrong Ways on New West Records.
Sara Watkins Tracks
Like New Year's Day
Sara Watkins
Like New Year's Day
Last played on
Pony
Sara Watkins
Pony
Last played on
Tender Hearted
Sara Watkins
Tender Hearted
Last played on
Crossing Muddy Waters
Sara Watkins
Crossing Muddy Waters
Last played on
Long Hot Summer Days
Sara Watkins
Long Hot Summer Days
Last played on
Move Me
Sara Watkins
Move Me
Last played on
One Last Time
Sara Watkins
One Last Time
Last played on
Any Old Time
Sara Watkins
Any Old Time
Last played on
Move Me (Live In Session)
Sara Watkins
Move Me (Live In Session)
Last played on
Say So
Sara Watkins
Say So
Last played on
Without A Word
Sara Watkins
Without A Word
Last played on
The Love That Got Away
Sara Watkins
The Love That Got Away
The Truth Won't Set Us Free
Sara Watkins
The Truth Won't Set Us Free
Last played on
Be My Husband
Sara Watkins
Be My Husband
Last played on
Be My Husband
Sara Watkins
Be My Husband
Last played on
Colored Birds (feat. Sara Watkins)
David Berkeley
Colored Birds (feat. Sara Watkins)
Last played on
STEAL YOUR HEART AWAY
Sara Watkins
STEAL YOUR HEART AWAY
Last played on
Crossing Muddy Waters
Sara Watkins
Crossing Muddy Waters
My Friend
Sara Watkins
My Friend
The Foothills
Sara Watkins
The Foothills
You & Me
Sara Watkins
You & Me
Narcissus, Six Metamorphoses After Ovid
Benjamin Britten
Narcissus, Six Metamorphoses After Ovid
Last played on
Too Much
Sara Watkins
Too Much
Last played on
