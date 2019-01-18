LFOMark Bell & Gez Varley: Low Frequency Oscillator. Formed 1988. Disbanded 12 October 2014
LFO
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02gj736.jpg
1988
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e6d0179f-b899-4563-b6c6-88715aaae0b8
LFO Biography (Wikipedia)
LFO (initialism for Low Frequency Oscillation) were a British electronic music act on the Warp label. Considered to be pioneers of the bass-heavy techno, LFO released Frequencies (1991), Advance (1996), and Sheath (2003). Originally, the group was composed of Gez Varley (born 1971), Martin Williams and Mark Bell (1971–2014). After Varley left in 1996, LFO was Bell alone. Bell died in October 2014.
The group's name is derived from the abbreviation for the term low-frequency oscillator, a synthesizer function widely used in electronic music.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
LFO Tracks
Sort by
LFO
LFO
LFO
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02fqlm9.jpglink
LFO
Last played on
LFO (Leeds Warehouse Mix)
LFO
LFO (Leeds Warehouse Mix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gj736.jpglink
LFO (Leeds Warehouse Mix)
Last played on
Shove Piggy Shove
LFO
Shove Piggy Shove
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gj736.jpglink
Shove Piggy Shove
Last played on
Simon From Sydney
LFO
Simon From Sydney
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gj736.jpglink
Simon From Sydney
Last played on
I Love Acid
LFO
I Love Acid
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gj736.jpglink
I Love Acid
Last played on
LFO (The Leeds Warehouse Mix)
LFO
LFO (The Leeds Warehouse Mix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gj736.jpglink
Adel Crag Microdot x Tied Up
Special Request & LFO
Adel Crag Microdot x Tied Up
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Adel Crag Microdot x Tied Up
Performer
VS Artist
Last played on
Ultra Schall
LFO
Ultra Schall
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gj736.jpglink
Ultra Schall
Last played on
Rob's Nightmare (Radio 1 Session, 7 Oct 1990)
LFO
Rob's Nightmare (Radio 1 Session, 7 Oct 1990)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gj736.jpglink
Blown
LFO
Blown
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gj736.jpglink
Blown
Last played on
I'm For Real
LFO
I'm For Real
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gj736.jpglink
I'm For Real
Last played on
Freak
LFO
Freak
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01ty00l.jpglink
Freak
Last played on
Tied Up (Spiritualized Electric Mainline Remix)
LFO
Tied Up (Spiritualized Electric Mainline Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gj736.jpglink
Tied Up (Spiritualized Electric Mainline Remix)
Last played on
Loop
LFO
Loop
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gj736.jpglink
Loop
Last played on
Goodnight Vienna
LFO
Goodnight Vienna
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gj736.jpglink
Goodnight Vienna
Last played on
Playlists featuring LFO
LFO Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist