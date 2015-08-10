Baby Boy WarrenBorn 13 August 1919. Died 1 July 1977
Baby Boy Warren
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1919-08-13
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e6cdf8f2-c6f7-4a61-b2d6-208561667e5c
Baby Boy Warren Biography (Wikipedia)
Baby Boy Warren (August 13, 1919 – July 1, 1977) was an American blues singer and guitarist who was a leading figure on the Detroit blues scene in the 1950s.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Baby Boy Warren Tracks
Sort by
Please Dont Think Im Nosey
Baby Boy Warren
Please Dont Think Im Nosey
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Baby Boy Warren Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist