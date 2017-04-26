The OccasionalsScottish traditional/folk band
The Occasionals
The Flowers of Edinburgh / The Old Grey Cat / The Cairdin' O't / Miss Herries Forbes Farewell to Banff
Captain Murdo Kennedy / Captain Alec Morrison
Loch Maree Islands / The Squirrel in the Tree / Baerentsen's Toothbrush
The Burning Sands of Egypt / J.F. Mackenzie of Garrynahine / Stornoway / Captain Horne
KEVIN MACLEOD'S/THE MILLAR MAN/CONAL AN DRANNDAIN/HARDIE'S TRIUMPH
Gaelic Melodies: Fagail Lismor / Loch Maruibhe / Cuthag nan Craobh
Anam Ionaim
Shiftin' Bobbins; Bog Cotton; Columba's Sword; The Girl I Left Behind Me
The Duke of Perth; Polly Stewart; The Kettledrum; J.B.Milne
Maxwell's Rant / Cutting Bracken / Lady Mackenzie of Coul / Drumleys
The Highland Wedding / The Australian Lasses
SET OF MARCHES: CAPT. NORMAN ORR EWING/AUCHMOUNTAIN'S BONNIE GLEN/DROUTHIE CRONY
THE CUMBERLAND REEL/TEVIOT BRIG/MAJOR MACKIE
Waldoboro
The Highland Wedding
The Eva Three Step / Commander David Stogdon R.N.L.I. / Major John MacLennan
The Capstan Two-Step
The Horne's Set: Freeland Barbour's Compliments to Sandy and Angela Horne / Jimmy Horne of Clochkan
Postie's Jig: Peter's Peerie Boat / There Cam' a Young Man / Middling Thankyou / The Wildcat Jig
The Riverside: The Riverside / Jenny Wilson, Gracefield / Brown's Jig / He's o'er the Hills
The Percy French Set: Drumcolliher / The Emigrant's Letter / The Night That Miss Cooney Eloped
The Haymaker / The Calais Packet / The Legacy / The March of the Cameron Men
The Westringing Set: Carn Gorm to Blue Ridge / Banjo Branch Fiddle / French Broad Lightning / Late Nigh at Kincragie
Irish Jigs: Pet O' the Pipers / A Visit to Ireland / Jerry's Beaver Hat / The Hare Among the Corn / The Blackthorn Stick
Dashing White Sergeant: Dashing White Sergeant / Stumpie / Jessie's Hornpipe / The Duchess of Buccleuch
The Jacky Tar Two Step: The Jacky Tar / The Dodger
The Occasionals Jigs: Kevin Macleod's / The Millar Man / Conal an dranndain / Hardie's Triumph
ANAM IONAIM
Strip the Willow: Roll Back the Carpet / The Assynt Crofters / The West End / Black Dry Snout
Saut de Lapin / Ragtime Annie / American Reel / Pointe au Pic
CAN AM
