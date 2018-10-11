Susan Alexander-Max was an American-born British fortepianist best known for her period performances of baroque and classical music. She graduated from the Juilliard School of Music and later studied with Ilona Kabos in London.

She was a member of the period-instrument chamber group The Music Collection, with Simon Standage (violin) and Jennifer Ward Clarke (cello). She was also a professor of piano at the Guildhall School of Music & Drama.[citation needed]

She was a finalist in the International Bach Competition and has performed, recorded and taught extensively throughout the United States, the United Kingdom, the Far East and Europe. A featured performer on international radio and television, she has played, as soloist and chamber musician, in festivals, museums and galleries, universities and music colleges world-wide.[citation needed]