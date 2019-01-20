Amber Riley Biography (Wikipedia)
Amber Patrice Riley (born February 15, 1986) is an American actress, singer and author. She is best known for her portrayal of Mercedes Jones on the Fox comedy-drama series Glee (2009–2015). For her performance on the series, she won a Screen Actors Guild Award, and has been nominated for three Teen Choice Awards, three NAACP Image Awards, and a Grammy Award.
In November 2016, Riley led the West End debut of Dreamgirls, playing the lead role of Effie White. She won the Laurence Olivier Award for Best Actress in a Musical in 2017 for her role in Dreamgirls.
Riley won season 17 of Dancing with the Stars in 2013. In 2017, Riley appeared as a judge on BBC One musical theatre talent show Let It Shine and formed a musical theatre supergroup with Beverley Knight and Cassidy Janson, known collectively as Leading Ladies and signed to East West Records/Warner. Their debut album, Songs from the Stage, was released on November 17, 2017.
Olivier Award winner Amber Riley explains her singing technique for Dreamgirls.
The actress and singer on Glee and her West End debut in the hit musical Dreamgirls
Amber Riley Tracks
Sort by
Dreamgirls
I Am Changing
And I Am Telling You
Listen
And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going
Respect
Bust Your Windows
Angels We have Heard On High
Try A Little Tenderness
Like A Prayer
Bad Romance
