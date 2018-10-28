Amy Shark
Amy Louise Billings (born 14 May 1986) known as Amy Shark, is an ARIA award-winning Australian Indie pop singer-songwriter and producer from the Gold Coast, Queensland. She is best known for her 2016 single "Adore", which was voted in at number 2 on the Triple J Hottest 100, 2016. Her debut album 'Love Monster' debuted at #1 on the ARIA chart.
Adore
All Loved Up
I Said Hi
Adore (Radio 2 Session, 10 August 2017)
Boys Don't Cry (Radio 2 Session, 10 July 2017)
Weekends (Radio 2 Session, 10 July 2017)
Weekends
