Amy Louise Billings (born 14 May 1986) known as Amy Shark, is an ARIA award-winning Australian Indie pop singer-songwriter and producer from the Gold Coast, Queensland. She is best known for her 2016 single "Adore", which was voted in at number 2 on the Triple J Hottest 100, 2016. Her debut album 'Love Monster' debuted at #1 on the ARIA chart.