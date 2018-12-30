Steve BalsamoBorn 19 May 1971
Steve Balsamo
1971-05-19
Steve Balsamo Biography (Wikipedia)
Steve Balsamo is a Welsh singer and songwriter, best known for playing the lead role in the London production of Jesus Christ Superstar during the mid-1990s. He performs as a member of several bands and is also a successful songwriter.
Steve Balsamo Tracks
Sort by
Gethsemane (I Only Want To Say)
Steve Balsamo
Gethsemane (I Only Want To Say)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gethsemane (I Only Want To Say)
Last played on
All I Have to Do Is Dream
Steve Balsamo
All I Have to Do Is Dream
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
All I Have to Do Is Dream
Performer
Last played on
Ships
Steve Balsamo
Ships
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ships
Last played on
Step Into the Unknown
Steve Balsamo
Step Into the Unknown
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Step Into the Unknown
Last played on
Belle (is The Only Word)
Garou
Belle (is The Only Word)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Belle (is The Only Word)
Last played on
Modrwy Werdd
Ynyr Roberts, Steve Balsamo & Karl Morgan
Modrwy Werdd
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3dw.jpglink
Modrwy Werdd
Last played on
Sugar For the Soul
Steve Balsamo
Sugar For the Soul
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sugar For the Soul
Last played on
Modrwy Werdd
Ynyr Roberts & Steve Balsamo
Modrwy Werdd
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Modrwy Werdd
Performer
Last played on
Gethsemane
Steve Balsamo
Gethsemane
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gethsemane
Last played on
Everything's Alright
Joanna Ampil
Everything's Alright
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Everything's Alright
Last played on
In the bleak midwinter
Steve Balsamo
In the bleak midwinter
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
In the bleak midwinter
Last played on
I Don't Know Why
Steve Balsamo
I Don't Know Why
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Don't Know Why
Last played on
Drive On
Steve Balsamo
Drive On
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Drive On
Last played on
