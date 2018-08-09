Robert FuchsAustrian composer. Born 15 February 1847. Died 19 February 1927
Robert Fuchs
1847-02-15
Robert Fuchs Biography (Wikipedia)
Robert Fuchs (15 February 1847 – 19 February 1927) was an Austrian composer and music teacher. As Professor of music theory at the Vienna Conservatory, Fuchs taught many notable composers, while he was himself a highly regarded composer in his lifetime.
Robert Fuchs Tracks
Quintet in E flat major Op.102 for clarinet and strings: Allegro scherzando
Seven Fantasy Pieces for cello and piano, Op. 78; Ruhig und ausserst zart
Violin Duos, Op 55 Nos 1 to 7
Symphony No 2 in E flat major, Op 45 (3rd mvt)
Etwas langsamer, sehr innig, Op. 74 No. 2
Clarinet Quintet in E flat major, Op 102 (2nd mvt)
2nd movement (Allegro scherzando) from Clarinet quintet in E flat major, Op.102
Serenade No 3 in E minor, Op 21 (4th mvt) (feat. RIAS Berlin Sinfonietta & Jiři Stárek)
Serenade No.1
Piano Concerto in B flat major Op 72 – 2nd mvt Andante sostenuto
Phantasiestücke Op.27 mvt 3
Nos. 1 & 2 from 20 Violin duos (Op.55)
