KingBritish mid-80s New Wave. Formed 1984. Disbanded 1986
1984
King were a British pop band which formed in 1984. The band achieved chart success in 1985, and are best known for their hit single "Love & Pride", which reached number 2 in the UK. The band had two Top 20 albums (both certified Gold) and five Top 30 singles in the space of a year.
