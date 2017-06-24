Sandy WilliamsAmerican jazz trombonist. Born 24 October 1906. Died 25 March 1991
Sandy Williams
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1906-10-24
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e6b579a1-9e7e-4c24-b9cd-7e3e385548cd
Sandy Williams Biography (Wikipedia)
Alexander Balos "Sandy" Williams (October 24, 1906 – March 25, 1991) was an American jazz trombonist, perhaps best known for playing with the premier big bands of his day, especially the Chick Webb orchestra. Williams also recorded extensively with Ella Fitzgerald.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sandy Williams Tracks
Sort by
This Time It's Real
Ella Fitzgerald
This Time It's Real
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06bm424.jpglink
This Time It's Real
Last played on
Days Beyond Recall
Sidney Bechet
Days Beyond Recall
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk8b.jpglink
Days Beyond Recall
Last played on
St Louis Blues
Bill Beason
St Louis Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
St Louis Blues
Composer
Last played on
Sandy Williams Links
Back to artist