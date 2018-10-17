iSHiSwedish producer. Born 12 February 1981
iSHi
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p03bhhsz.jpg
1981-02-12
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e6b4edba-fb6c-4abe-b47b-9b445ec4393e
iSHi Biography (Wikipedia)
Eshraque Mughal (born 12 February 1981), better known by his stage name iSHi, is a Swedish music producer and songwriter.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
iSHi Tracks
Sort by
Have Mercy (feat. Maleek Berry)
iSHi
Have Mercy (feat. Maleek Berry)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03bhhsz.jpglink
Have Mercy (feat. Maleek Berry)
Last played on
There For Me (Remix) (feat. Shenie Fogo)
iSHi
There For Me (Remix) (feat. Shenie Fogo)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03bhhsz.jpglink
There For Me (Remix) (feat. Shenie Fogo)
Featured Artist
Last played on
There For Me
iSHi
There For Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03bhhsz.jpglink
There For Me
Performer
Last played on
We Run (feat. French Montana, Wale & Raekwon)
iSHi
We Run (feat. French Montana, Wale & Raekwon)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03bhhsz.jpglink
We Run (feat. French Montana, Wale & Raekwon)
Last played on
We Run (feat. French Montana & Raekwon)
iSHi
We Run (feat. French Montana & Raekwon)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03bhhsz.jpglink
We Run (feat. French Montana & Raekwon)
Last played on
Push It (feat. Pusha T)
iSHi
Push It (feat. Pusha T)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7g1.jpglink
Push It (feat. Pusha T)
Performer
Last played on
Game Over (Instrumental)
iSHi
Game Over (Instrumental)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03bhhsz.jpglink
Game Over (Instrumental)
Last played on
Back to artist