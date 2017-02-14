MoDutch new wave group. Formed 1979. Disbanded 1985
1979
Mo Biography (Wikipedia)
The Mo, also known simply as Mo, was a Dutch pop band best remembered for the 1980s hit "Asia". The band was known to be an experimental pop band during the new wave era.
Not In Love
M.O. & Kent Jones
Not In Love
Not In Love
Come Let Me Show You
Mo
Come Let Me Show You
Come Let Me Show You
