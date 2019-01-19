Harry JamesUS big band leader, trumpeter & actor. Born 15 March 1916. Died 5 July 1983
Harry James
Harry Haag James (March 15, 1916 – July 5, 1983) was an American musician who is best known as a trumpet-playing band leader who led a big band from 1939 to 1946. He broke up his band for a short period in 1947 but shortly after he reorganized and was active again with his band from then until his death in 1983. He was especially known among musicians for his technical proficiency as well as his tone, and was influential on new trumpet players from the late 1930s into the 1940s. He was also an actor in a number of films that usually featured his band.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Harry James Tracks
The Carnival Of Venice
Harry James
The Carnival Of Venice
The Carnival Of Venice
Trumpet Blues And Cantabile
Harry James
Harry James
Trumpet Blues And Cantabile
Trumpet Blues And Cantabile
I'm Beginning To See The Light
Harry James
Harry James
I'm Beginning To See The Light
I'm Beginning To See The Light
Flight Of The Bumble Bee
Harry James
Harry James
Flight Of The Bumble Bee
Flight Of The Bumble Bee
FLIGHT OF THE BUMBLE BEE
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov
FLIGHT OF THE BUMBLE BEE
FLIGHT OF THE BUMBLE BEE
April In Paris
Harry James
April In Paris
I May Be Wrong (But I Think You're Wonderful)
Doris Day
Doris Day
I May Be Wrong (But I Think You're Wonderful)
I May Be Wrong (But I Think You're Wonderful)
Trumpet Blues And Cantibles
Harry James
Harry James
Trumpet Blues And Cantibles
Trumpet Blues And Cantibles
I've Heard That Song Before
Harry James
Harry James
I've Heard That Song Before
I've Heard That Song Before
Two O'Clock Jump
Harry James
Two O'Clock Jump
I've Heard That Song Before
Harry James
Harry James
I've Heard That Song Before
I've Heard That Song Before
Boo Woo
Harry James
Boo Woo
Boo Woo
You Made Me Love You
Harry James
You Made Me Love You
You Made Me Love You
Sleepy lagoon
Harry James
Sleepy lagoon
Sleepy lagoon
Mister Five By Five
Harry James
Mister Five By Five
Mister Five By Five
Ultra
Harry James
Ultra
Ultra
Strictly Instrumental
Harry James
Strictly Instrumental
My Beloved Is Rugged
Harry James
My Beloved Is Rugged
My Beloved Is Rugged
Carnival
Harry James
Carnival
Carnival
Manhattan
Harry James
Manhattan
Manhattan
Moten Swing
Harry James
Moten Swing
Moten Swing
You Made Me Love You
Harry James and His Orchestra
You Made Me Love You
You Made Me Love You
Concerto for Trumpet
Harry James
Concerto for Trumpet
Concerto for Trumpet
Oh! Lady Be Good
Harry James
Oh! Lady Be Good
Oh! Lady Be Good
Yes Indeed
Harry James
Yes Indeed
Yes Indeed
Lullaby Of Broadway
Doris Day
Lullaby Of Broadway
Lullaby Of Broadway
Shine
Harry James
Shine
Shine
It's Been A Long Long Time
Harry James
Harry James
It's Been A Long Long Time
It's Been A Long Long Time
Life
Devlin
Life
Life
