Sons of Korah are a Christian band founded in 1994 in Geelong, Victoria, Australia. They take their name from the biblical family of the same name. They are known for their work in putting Psalms to music. The lyrics for their songs are taken almost verbatim from the book of Psalms. As of 2014, the band has interpreted over 50 of the 150 Psalms into songs. Speaking of the band's focus on the Psalms, founder Matthew Jacoby said "...the psalms are important today because we tend to romanticise spirituality a lot and these songs present biblical spirituality in its original form, very real and yet present in such stunning poetic form. It is a perfect blend of spiritual realism with aesthetic and artistic integrity."