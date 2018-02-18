Belton RichardBorn 5 October 1939. Died 21 June 2017
Belton Richard
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1939-10-05
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e6a9b684-a21b-4529-915f-6535e8de42f6
Belton Richard Biography (Wikipedia)
Belton Richard (October 5, 1939 – June 21, 2017) was an American Cajun accordionist and vocalist known for his baritone vocal range.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Belton Richard Tracks
Sort by
I'm A Lonesome Fugitive
Belton Richard
I'm A Lonesome Fugitive
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'm A Lonesome Fugitive
Last played on
Laisser Les Cajuns Dancer
Belton Richard
Laisser Les Cajuns Dancer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Laisser Les Cajuns Dancer
Last played on
Cajun Stripper
Belton Richard
Cajun Stripper
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cajun Stripper
Last played on
Blue Cnristmas
Belton Richard
Blue Cnristmas
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Blue Cnristmas
Last played on
Belton Richard Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist