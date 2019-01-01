Kris LawrenceBorn 1 September 1982
Kris Lawrence
Kris Lawrence Biography (Wikipedia)
Kristoffer Lawrence Cadevida (born on September 1, 1982), better known as simply Kris Lawrence, is a Fil-Am singer of dual American and Filipino citizenship.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
