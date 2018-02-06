OnraBorn 1981
Onra
1981
Onra Biography (Wikipedia)
Arnaud Antoine Rene Bernard, better known by his stage name Onra, is a French hip hop beatmaker based in Paris. His musical style is a "chopped up set of RnB laden beats and electronically produced experiments laced with influences spanning the entire globe".
Onra Tracks
Let Me Fantasize - Onra
Onra
Let Me Fantasize
Let Me Fantasize
Love Triangle
Onra
Love Triangle
Love Triangle
No Question
Onra
No Question
No Question
No Question (feat. Pomrad) - Onra
Onra
No Question (feat. Pomrad)
No Question (feat. Pomrad)
Loyalty
Onra
Loyalty
Loyalty
Where I'm From - Onra
Onra
Where I'm From
Where I'm From
The Spirit Blossoms All Over the Land - Onra
Onra
The Spirit Blossoms All Over the Land
The Spirit Blossoms All Over the Land
Bye Bye
Onra
Bye Bye
Bye Bye
Autumn Moon Shining Over The Calm Lake - Onra
Onra
Autumn Moon Shining Over The Calm Lake
Autumn Moon Shining Over The Calm Lake
Thank You Very Much - Onra
Onra
Thank You Very Much
Thank You Very Much
Reminds Me Of
Onra
Reminds Me Of
Reminds Me Of
Like The Seasons - Onra
Onra
Like The Seasons
Like The Seasons
Ms. Ho
Onra
Ms. Ho
Ms. Ho
Money
Onra
Money
Money
Intro
Onra
Intro
Intro
95.5 Fm
Onra
95.5 Fm
95.5 Fm
Love Tip
MC Melodee
Love Tip
Love Tip
High Hopes (feat. Reggie B) - Onra
Onra
High Hopes (feat. Reggie B)
High Hopes (feat. Reggie B)
The Anthem
Onra
The Anthem
The Anthem
The Spy
Onra
The Spy
The Spy
Second Chance
Onra
Second Chance
Second Chance
A New Dynasty
Onra
A New Dynasty
A New Dynasty
After Hours (feat. T3) - Onra
Onra
After Hours (feat. T3)
After Hours (feat. T3)
Blast
Onra
Blast
Blast
The Anthem (Flume Remix) - Onra
Onra
The Anthem (Flume Remix)
The Anthem (Flume Remix)
Words Of Encouragement - Onra
Onra
Words Of Encouragement
Words Of Encouragement
The Arrival
Onra
The Arrival
The Arrival
To the Beat (feat. Walter Mecca) - Onra
Onra
To the Beat (feat. Walter Mecca)
To the Beat (feat. Walter Mecca)
