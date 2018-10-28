The Soul ChildrenFormed 1968. Disbanded 1979
The Soul Children
1968
The Soul Children Biography (Wikipedia)
The Soul Children was an American vocal group who recorded soul music for Stax Records in the late 1960s and early 1970s. They had three top 10 hits on the U.S. Billboard R&B chart – "The Sweeter He Is" (1969), "Hearsay" (1972), and "I'll Be the Other Woman" (1973) – all of which crossed over to the Billboard Hot 100.
The Soul Children Tracks
Hearsay
The Soul Children
Hearsay
Hearsay
Last played on
I'll be the Other Woman
The Soul Children
I'll be the Other Woman
I Don't Know What This World Is Coming To
The Soul Children
I Don't Know What This World Is Coming To
Tighten Up My Thang
The Soul Children
Tighten Up My Thang
Tighten Up My Thang
Last played on
Don't Take My Kindness For Weakness
The Soul Children
Don't Take My Kindness For Weakness
Don't Take My Sunshine Away
The Soul Children
Don't Take My Sunshine Away
All That Shines Ain't Gold
The Soul Children
All That Shines Ain't Gold
Midnight Sunshine
The Soul Children
Midnight Sunshine
Midnight Sunshine
Last played on
Move Over
The Soul Children
Move Over
Move Over
Last played on
The Sweeter He Is
The Soul Children
The Sweeter He Is
The Sweeter He Is
Last played on
The Sweeter He Is Pt.1/Pt.2
The Soul Children
The Sweeter He Is Pt.1/Pt.2
The Sweeter He Is Pt.1/Pt.2
Last played on
finders keepers
The Soul Children
finders keepers
finders keepers
Last played on
(You're a ) Diamond In The Rough
The Soul Children
(You're a ) Diamond In The Rough
Who is She (and What Is She To You)
The Soul Children
Who is She (and What Is She To You)
