Eugene Edgar "Gene" Page Jr. (September 13, 1939 – August 24, 1998) was an influential American conductor, composer, arranger and record producer most active from the mid-1960s through the mid-1980s.

Known for his craftsmanship, his extraordinary string arrangements, intricate horn patterns and musical arrangement style,[citation needed] his sound can be heard in the arrangements he did for Jefferson Starship, the Righteous Brothers, the Supremes, the Four Tops, Barbra Streisand, Donna Loren, Martha and the Vandellas, Cher, Barry White, the Love Unlimited Orchestra, Dionne Warwick, Aretha Franklin, Whitney Houston, George Benson, the Jackson 5, Roberta Flack, Elton John ("Philadelphia Freedom"), Leo Sayer, Marvin Gaye, the Temptations, Frankie Valli, Helen Reddy and Lionel Richie among many other notable acts in popular music.

In addition, he released four solo albums and scored various motion picture soundtracks that include Brewster McCloud and Fun with Dick and Jane. In 1972, he was hired to score the Blaxplotation film Blacula. The soundtrack to the film is now considered a cult classic and collector's item to record enthusiasts.[citation needed]