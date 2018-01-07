Richard Hugh "Huw" Lloyd-Langton (6 February 1951 - 6 December 2012) was an English guitarist, best known as the guitarist for Hawkwind. He also had his own band, the Lloyd Langton Group, with bass player Kenny Wilson and drummer John Clark (along with Ultravox drummer Warren Cann), and was the session lead guitarist for UK band The Meads of Asphodel.

Lloyd-Langton was born in Harlesden, north west London. As a member of Hawkwind he appeared on their first album, Hawkwind, before leaving the band. He played guitar for Widowmaker, Budgie, and Leo Sayer during the 1970s, then rejoined Hawkwind in 1979, appearing on the Live Seventy Nine album release from that year and the subsequent Levitation album.

He continued performing with Hawkwind until 1988, after which he made occasional guest appearances, then rejoined for a brief spell in 2001-2002 until ill health (Legionnaires' disease) forced him to leave once more. He sometimes played solo as an acoustic support act for Hawkwind, including at The Brook in Southampton in December 2009. Acoustic slots at English charity (playing for free) and space rock events were also common throughout this decade.