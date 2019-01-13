The DeCastro SistersFormed 1954
The DeCastro Sisters
1954
The DeCastro Sisters Biography (Wikipedia)
The DeCastro Sisters were an American singing group. They originally consisted of Peggy DeCastro (1921–2004), Cherie DeCastro (1922–2010) and Babette DeCastro (1925–1992). When Babette retired in 1958, a cousin, Olgita DeCastro Marino (1931–2000), replaced her and when Peggy later left the group to go solo, Babette re-joined Cherie and Olgita. Peggy eventually returned and Babette once more retired.
The DeCastro Sisters Tracks
Blue And Broken Hearted
The DeCastro Sisters
Blue And Broken Hearted
Blue And Broken Hearted
Snowbound for Christmas
Al Chorney, The DeCastro Sisters & Studio Orchestra
Snowbound for Christmas
Snowbound for Christmas
I Hear A Melody
The DeCastro Sisters
I Hear A Melody
I Hear A Melody
Teach Me Tonight
The DeCastro Sisters
Teach Me Tonight
Teach Me Tonight
