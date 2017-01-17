Nilla Pizzi (16 April 1919 – 12 March 2011) was an Italian singer.

Born as Adionilla Pizzi in Sant'Agata Bolognese, she was particularly famous in Italy during the 1950s and 1960s. She won the first edition of the San Remo Festival in 1951, singing "Grazie dei fiori", and she won also the second edition (1952), singing "Vola colomba".