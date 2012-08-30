Niko is Seattle, Washington-born musician Nicole Vergel De Dios, to Japanese and Spanish, Norwegian, German, Filipino parents.

She completed a Jazz and Contemporary Music Degree from the New School University in New York City, prior to signing to Grand Central Records independent record label in 2002.

She worked as musical supervisor and featured artist on the film Take It From Me for Public Broadcasting Service (PBS) Public television station.

She was based in Brooklyn, New York City before immigrating to the UK. Her debut album, Life On Earth, was produced mainly by fellow former Grand Central artist, Aim as well as Mr. Scruff and Riton.

Niko co-founded ATIC Records in 2005 with Aim (Andy Turner) and co-wrote and performed vocals on several tracks for Aim's 2006 album Flight 602. Her own second album, produced by Aim and herself, was released on ATIC in early 2008. Niko also performed vocals live for Aim's 10-piece touring band throughout 2007, which included a performance at Glastonbury Festival. and Shepherds Bush Empire.