Eric Revis (born May 31, 1967, Los Angeles, California) is a jazz bassist and composer. Revis came to prominence as a bassist with singer Betty Carter in the mid-1990s. Since 1997 he has been a member of Branford Marsalis's ensemble. In 2004 he released his debut album, Tales of the Stuttering Mime.

Revis studied under Ellis Marsalis at the University of New Orleans and at St. Mary's University, Texas. He directed the Jazz Ensemble at Trinity University, in San Antonio, Texas in 2007/2008.