Eric Revis (born May 31, 1967, Los Angeles, California) is a jazz bassist and composer. Revis came to prominence as a bassist with singer Betty Carter in the mid-1990s. Since 1997 he has been a member of Branford Marsalis's ensemble. In 2004 he released his debut album, Tales of the Stuttering Mime.
Revis studied under Ellis Marsalis at the University of New Orleans and at St. Mary's University, Texas. He directed the Jazz Ensemble at Trinity University, in San Antonio, Texas in 2007/2008.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Eric Revis Tracks
Brews
Jason Faulkner, Eric Revis, The Branford Marsalis Quartet & Joey Calderazzo
Brews
Brews
Concorde
Eric Revis
Concorde
Concorde
